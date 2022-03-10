Jill Biden visits TMCC to discuss job training (photos)

United States first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday visited Truckee Meadows Community College to highlight how the American Rescue Plan has helped community colleges support workforce development and jobs training.

TMCC received more than $14 million through the American Rescue Plan.

The first lady was given a tour of TMCC’s nursing, emergency medical services and radiologic technology programs and spoke with TMCC staff. The first lady was joined by Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was also there to promote keeping healthcare workers employed in the state.

Biden gave a prepared speech promoting President Joe Biden’s efforts for America as a senator, vice president, and now president.