Empowering mental health in the workplace: Nevada’s workforce is invited to join online course Friday, Aug. 11 (sponsored)

Through a partnership, SCATS and the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative will provide a no-cost, online training course for Nevada’s business owners and employees from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11. The Mental Health Equals Physical Health course will educate attendees about suicide rates in Nevada, the presence of mental health issues like substance use on the job and how to reduce the stigma around having mental health conversations in the workplace. Photo courtesy: Nevada SCATS. Used with permission.

In recognition of OSHA Safe + Sound Week, Aug. 7-13, Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section and the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative are partnering to educate Nevadans on mental health

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations and the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, a program offered by the Foundation for Recovery, are joining together to recognize OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week beginning Monday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event designed to help workplaces improve worksite safety and health.

Through this partnership, SCATS and the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative will provide a no-cost, online training course for Nevada’s business owners and employees from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11. The Mental Health Equals Physical Health course will educate attendees about suicide rates in Nevada, the presence of mental health issues like substance use on the job and how to reduce the stigma around having mental health conversations in the workplace. Those interested may register online for the course.

Nevada ranks 14th in the nation for suicide deaths. According to data from a 2023 American Psychological Association survey, 55% of workers agreed that their employer thinks their workplace environment is a lot mentally healthier than it actually is. 

“Committing to a safer culture that supports mental health and well-being takes dedication from everyone on the jobsite, from the seasoned business owner to the newest employee,” said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. “We’re proud to partner with the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative during Safe + Sound Week to offer an opportunity for teams to learn how to improve workplace safety and wellness.”

“As someone who is in recovery, I was quiet about my recovery status for years because, frankly, I was ashamed,” said Sean O’Donnell, executive director of the Foundation for Recovery. “If we bring recovery and mental health support into the workplace, we’ll be able to start making a greater impact on the stigma associated with mental health and addiction. We look forward to working with SCATS to educate Nevada’s workers and employers on how we can create support systems for everyone’s well-being.”

During Safe + Sound Week, Nevada’s workforce is also encouraged to join businesses from across the U.S. in signing the pledge to commit to workplace safety and health at OSHA.gov/safeandsoundweek. The site also offers resources designed to help businesses develop a health and safety program, foster a culture of safety, improve productivity, and connect with peers to share best practices. Safe + Sound challenges also provide actionable steps for teams to follow in identifying safety hazards, implementing solutions and more.

Businesses interested in on-site safety consultation, training resources and recognition initiatives can contact SCATS at 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas) or 775-688-3730 (Reno) or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us

Businesses interested in learning more about joining the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative to proactively prevent substance misuse and support recovery from addiction in the workplace and the community may visit forrecovery.org/workplace.

