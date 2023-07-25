91.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

A new consortium for workforce development in the manufacturing industry (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The future of Nevada's Manufacturing is Automation. Image credit Karolina Grabowska. Used with permission via Pexels.

A new consortium has been established between GOWINN (the Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation); Manufacture Nevada (an industry support group); NCLab (a Nevada-based supplier of online vocational training) and the Nevada Library System to provide a pool of new talent for the manufacturing industry.

The program combines comprehensive targeted training, manufacturing job placement and state supported financial aid to ensure that applicants get the skills necessary to begin a meaningful career and that manufactures have a pipeline of well-trained employees.

“Through this program,” states Leonard Lafrance, NCLab President, “enrollees are able to reskill or upskill for the new economy while Nevada manufacturers, who are seeking employees, get access to people who are job ready upon completion of the training.”

The program begins with an assessment. Those that qualify enter into a training program with NCLab that provides strong foundational skills in computational thinking, data literacy, and spatial literacy and soft skills that include professional communication, time management, critical and logical thinking, problem solving, perseverance, and adaptability.

The cost of the training is paid for by GOWINN for vetted applicants.

Upon completion, graduates are ready to pass widely recognized certifications including NCRC (National Career Readiness Certificate) and TOSA. NCLab and Manufacture Nevada assist graduates with job placement. Most graduates start a new career immediately upon graduation

According to Gerd Poppinga, Sr., President of Vineburg Machining, Inc., a high-precision manufacturer in Carson City, “the program identifies Nevadans who want to step up into growth-oriented manufacturing jobs, assesses them, up-skills them with foundational hard and soft skills, and makes them available to manufacturers in the state through a no-cost queuing system. I am truly excited about the prospects for our industry and the state. It will be a game changer.”

Tom Simpkins, Director of Nevada Industry Excellence concurs. “The program provides a pool of new talent at a time when Nevada manufacturers are in urgent need of capable workers.”

More information on the program can be obtained through NCLab. https://nclab.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

UNR hosting math and tech camp for middle school students

Education
The Nevada Math & Technology Camp is being held at the University of Nevada, Reno campus, with about 50 middle school students taking part.

The devil in the details (commentary)

Government
Reno City Council returns this Wednesday, July 26th with some major decisions related to downtown revitalization.

Expanding telehealth still a priority for Nevada, even post-pandemic

Government
As the pandemic era wanes, Nevadans are pushing to keep the telehealth expansions permanent at the state and national levels.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

New luxury development in Southwest Reno announced (sponsored)

Sponsored
Marama, a new luxury development from homebuilder New Edge Living and Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, will feature a limited collection of 72 custom estate lots over 154 acres in Southwest Reno

Feature film production shuts down downtown (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
A feature film production shut down the downtown Reno...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC