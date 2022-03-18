Free events planned for National Safe Place Week March 20-26

Washoe County’s Safe Place program started nearly two decades ago and now is recognizing National Safe Place Week, March 20-26. The program’s mission is to provide children and youth a safety net location and services to deal with a variety of dangerous or threatening situations.

The national awareness week recognizes the many businesses and locations that have opened their doors to be part of the Safe Place program. In Washoe County, that includes many McDonalds locations, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Roller Kingdom, Eddy House, Boys and Girls Club locations, and most recently, county libraries.

Safe Place week events include:

Sunday, March 20 church presentation with Word of Life Ministries

Tuesday, March 22, Safe Place information with the Downtown Reno Library

Wednesday, March 23, skating night at Roller Kingdom

Thursday, March 24, pizza at Barbara Bennett Park

Friday, March 25, “Batman” movie night at Century Park Lane

Officials at The Children’s Cabinet, which manages the local Safe Place program, said space is limited at each event and people should arrive early to participate.

Details on each event are available at https://www.childrenscabinet.org/safe-place-week/.

Children and teens can call or walk into any Safe Place if they are having family issues, thoughts of running away, drug or alcohol problems, or experiencing bullying, depression or suicidal thoughts, violence, sex trafficking, or any other unsafe situation.

The program includes an immediate assessment to determine what services can be provided, such as counseling or housing and food assistance.

Source: Children’s Cabinet