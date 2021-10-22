Reno Phil welcomes audiences back to Pioneer Center with season opening performance (sponsored)

This weekend the Reno Phil will welcome audiences back to the Pioneer Center for the first time in 20 months. The season opening concerts of the Classix Series are Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

“We cannot wait to welcome each and every audience member to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts,” said Tim Young, Reno Phil President and CEO. “We are so excited to make music together again.”

The concert, “Ravel’s Piano Concerto,” will feature piano soloist Joyce Yang performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Minor with the Reno Phil Orchestra, led by Laura Jackson. Other works on the program include Gioacchino ROSSINI’s Italian in Algiers; Grażyna BACEWICZ Concerto for String Orchestra; and Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Orchestral Suite No. 4, op. 61 Mozartiana.

The Reno Phil will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or proof of a negative COVID-19 test) for all audience members, staff and artists at Reno Phil concerts at the Pioneer Center. The Reno Phil will also follow the guidelines of the Washoe County Health District, which currently requires masks to be worn indoors.

In addition to the in-person performances at the Pioneer Center, the Reno Phil will livestream each performance as well as offer a video recording of the concert (available Oct. 27) for those patrons who aren’t quite ready to return to live events.

Tickets for the concert are available at renophil.com or by calling the Reno Phil Box Office at 775-323-6393.

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit renophil.com.

