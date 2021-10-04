Reno Phil donates $1,000 to Nature Conservancy of Nevada (sponsored)

Announces new partnership, new project and the world premiere of a newly commissioned orchestral work

The acclaimed Reno Philharmonic orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Laura Jackson, announced a new partnership, new project and the world premiere of a newly commissioned orchestral work during a unique press conference held on Sept. 29, at the McCarran Ranch Preserve. The announcement included the check presentation of $1,000 to the Nature Conservancy in Nevada.

The announcement will summarize the collaborative effort between the Reno Phil, the Nevada Museum of Art, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada (TNC), and acclaimed composer Jimmy López Bellido.

The Reno Phil has commissioned an important new symphonic work from composer Jimmy López Bellido. Informed and inspired by the Nevada Museum of Art’s “Altered Landscape, Carol Franc Buck Collection” of photography, his “Symphony No. 3: Altered Landscape” engages themes of humanity’s accelerated consumption of the Earth’s resources, the pandemic-imposed pause we have withstood, and the quest for a future of harmony and sustainable balance on Earth.

The Reno Phil will give the world premiere of the work on May 7, 2022, and seeks orchestral partners around the globe to perform the piece during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. Performances of “Altered Landscape” are intended to inspire audiences, build awareness, and act as a catalyst for important conversations between diverse groups and industries about how we humans utilize and deploy our planet’s finite resources. In addition, this project offers orchestras the opportunity to take tangible action against climate change.

“I am delighted to be partnering with the Nature Conservancy on this project. The work they do preserving ecosystems and resources is vital to the wellbeing of all of us. We hope this collaboration will inspire conversations about sustainable living, build awareness of environmental challenges in our community, and actively support the mission of the Nature Conservancy,” said Reno Phil Music Director and Conductor Laura Jackson. “It’s one way Reno Phil can leverage live music to give back to the community we love.”

Thanks to tremendously generous donors, the commission is completely funded. Because of this and the importance of the work, the Reno Phil is not charging orchestras to be a member of this consortium— “Altered Landscape” is a gift to orchestras of the world.

In order to cover hard costs and “pay-it-forward,” participating orchestras will contribute a minimum of $1,000 to the The Nature Conservancy

The Reno Phil hopes that your orchestra will join us in performing this stunning new work, and convening important conversations about our place in this world.

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance education and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs an entire season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visitrenophil.com.

About McCarran Ranch Preserve

McCarran Ranch Preserve was acquired by TNC in 2002 and became TNC’s first restoration project on the lower Truckee River. The work done there has become a model for how to fix the Truckee. Since 2012, we have been proud to provide public access at the Preserve, a stretch of river that had not been available to the public for more than a century. Recreational opportunities include hiking, fishing, birdwatching, and canoeing.The Preserve is complete with site-specific educational exhibits, an outdoor amphitheater that is a center for public events, and a trail system that guides visitors through the heart of the restoration area—past the new meandering channel and a series of wetlands that support an abundance of wildlife. See a map of the trails here. Please visit our website for more information on the Preserve, or call (775) 322-4990.

