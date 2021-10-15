Bistro Napa turns pink for breast cancer awareness

We’ve covered the social hour at Bistro Napa before, the discounted-drinks-and-food extravaganza that occurs seven nights per week from 4-6 p.m. But the charitable—and festive—efforts for the month of October have given us reason to revisit the popular locale located on the second floor of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The drinks will also be available at the Atlantis Steakhouse for those looking to fine dine this month.

For the rest of October, two specialty cocktails will be available to guests evoking fall flavors and vibrant pink hues. The best part though is not the taste; it’s that 50% of the sales from each cocktail will go to the Nevada Cancer Coalition in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mixologist Steven Sedillos is the mastermind behind the two drinks. Inspired mostly by color, he was also drawn to creative combinations, flavors that complemented each other but weren’t your typical go-tos when mixing drinks.

The Lady Rose is a tequila-based cocktail featuring Cincorro Anejo and a vanilla botanical liqueur dubbed Cuarenta y Tres. Citrus flavors add depth to the cocktail but the interest (and color) come from the pomegranates. It’s a little creamy, and a cinnamon rim adds spice while the other ingredients balance the sweet cocktail with tart and citrus flavors.

The other featured cocktail is the Electric Pink. An egg foam cocktail, this drink has the frothy head craft cocktail connoisseurs love. Made with a base of Wild Roots Cranberry Vodka (an Oregon-made spirit finished with organic fruit) it evokes a vibrant reddish-pink hue that is all natural. Add in simple syrup, fresh lemon juice and a dose of Frangelico (a hazelnut liquor) and you end up with another creamy, fall sipper, this time offering an odd but pleasing juxtaposition between the creamy hazelnut liqueur and the sour taste of cranberry.

Each cocktail is adorned with colorful and fresh garnish to up the ante on presentation.

Even when dining during happy hour, these sips will not be price-reduced due to the charitable nature of the promotion. However, all other wine, beer, specialty cocktails and most spirits are still half off. Or you can sip both at Atlantis Steakhouse to accompany your steak and seafood duet dinner.

Details 3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, inside Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

(775) 335-4539

Sunday – Thursday 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. Website

Disclosure: This Is Reno editor Kristen Hackbarth also serves as Communications Director at Nevada Cancer Coalition but had no hand in assigning this feature.