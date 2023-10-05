Atlantis supporting Nevada Cancer Coalition throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (sponsored)

Special promotions will raise money for non-profit organization

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is taking the pledge to Paint Nevada Pink during October by offering guests special promotions to support Nevada Cancer Coalition. Paint Nevada Pink is a statewide campaign that was created by Nevada Cancer Coalition to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening.

“Breast cancer is the second most often diagnosed cancer in Nevada, only behind skin cancer, and it’s a cancer that affects so many of our sisters, mothers, partners and loved ones,” said Cari Herington, Nevada Cancer Coalition’s executive director. “Because of this, we encourage everyone to talk about breast cancer and the importance of getting screened. We know that getting annual mammograms starting at age 40, or earlier for those at higher risk, is the best way to find those cancers earlier when they’re easiest to treat.”

Throughout the month of October, Atlantis will be promoting breast cancer screening with messaging on the resort’s video marquee off Virginia Street. Additionally, Atlantis will be offering the following month-long promotions to raise money for Nevada Cancer Coalition:

Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille

Enjoy the award-winning buffet while supporting Nevada Cancer Coalition. Simply round up your change at the register and every penny will be donated to NCC.

Main Cage

Purchase a pink ribbon pin at the Main Cage for a $1 or more donation to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

The Shoppes at Atlantis

20% of all ProCure item sales will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition

Salon Atlantis

Pink Sugar PediCURE – 60 min | $85 This luxurious pedicure includes a sweet soak, smoothing pink grapefruit sugar scrub, hydrating mask followed by a body butter soufflé foot massage. It’s finished off with the guest’s choice of pink polish. This luxurious pedicure detoxifies and is rich in antioxidants while drenching the skin in hydration. $10 from each treatment will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

Poker Room Daily Tournament

Wear a pink ribbon pin and receive 1,000 bonus chips in the daily tournament with a $20 buy-in. Pink ribbon pins are available in The Poker Room for a $1 or more donation to Nevada Cancer Coalition.



About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Fou Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a Forbes Four-Star spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Nevada Cancer Coalition

Nevada Cancer Coalition (NCC) works to reduce the burden of cancer in Nevada by fostering statewide collaboration, empowering people with information and resources, and advocating for equitable access to care. NCC is a statewide, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.