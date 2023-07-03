Atlantis honored by Wine Spectator for 23rd consecutive year (sponsored)

Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa among the world’s best restaurants for wine

Reno, NV – Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is proud to announce Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

This marks the 23rd consecutive year Atlantis Steakhouse has earned the Award of Excellence, while Bistro Napa has now received it 22 years in a row.

“This incredible streak of excellence is unrivaled in northern Nevada,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Our esteemed sommelier Christian O’Kuinghttons and our food and beverage leadership team have worked in concert to craft a comprehensive wine program that is an integral part of our distinctive fine dining experience.”

The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. 2,001 restaurants worldwide received the honor this year.

Known for its impeccable service and captivating interior design, Atlantis Steakhouse has a total inventory of 1,720 bottles of wines, which includes a selection of 320 wines offered by the bottle and 40 wines offered by the glass. The restaurant’s ever-growing wine list complements an exquisite menu that features the nation’s finest steaks from Allen Brothers of Chicago. Along with having a AAA Four-Diamond designation, Atlantis Steakhouse carries a Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Earlier this year, Casino Player Magazine recognized Atlantis Steakhouse as the Best Steakhouse in Reno.

Bistro Napa boasts a 4,000-bottle interactive wine cellar with a private dining and tasting area. The restaurant’s carefully crafted wine list has over 299 selections with an emphasis on California, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Chile and Argentina. Fine, hard-to-find wines are paired with Napa-inspired dishes to provide a delightful epicurean experience. Like Atlantis Steakhouse, Bistro Napa also has a Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Bistro Napa’s recent accolades include a Diner’s Choice Award from OpenTable and being named the Best Romantic Restaurant in Reno by Casino Player Magazine.

Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa regularly showcase their dedication to creative fine dining with their popular Winemaker Dinner Series designed to pair a special, multi-course menu with a featured wine. The restaurants have previously hosted distinguished wineries and vineyards such as Alpha Omega Winery, Darioush Winery, Duckhorn Vineyards, John Anthony Vineyards, PlumpJack Winery, Rombauer Vineyards, Paul Hobbs Vineyards, Peju Province Winery, DOAU Vineyards and Peter Michael Winery.

For more information on each restaurant, visit atlantiscasino.com/steakhouse and atlantiscasino.com/bistro.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NYSE: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a Forbes Four-Star spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.