The happiest of hours

The social hour at Bistro Napa—Atlantis’ top-rated restaurant—is held daily from 4-6 p.m. (excluding holidays) and offers half-price on the entire menu, including cocktails, wine, and food. So, as far as I’m concerned you can order double without the guilt—or, you know, save some coin.

Located on the second floor of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Napa Bistro offers California cuisine and a curated wine list plus plenty of worthy cocktails. The small plates are ideal for group affairs, including happy hour with coworkers, friends, or a creative date night. And because the happy hour is offered on weekends as well as weekdays, it’s easier to make it in around your work schedule. On most days the bar is lively, and tables spill out into the entryway.

There are so many items on the social hour menu that it’s hard to narrow it down to just a couple of options. A sucker for any kind of potato, Sexy Fries are a go-to. The slim, crispy fries are tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese before they are sprinkled with fresh herbs. Pro Tip: Ask for an array of dipping sauces, including the bistro aioli.

Bistro Napa Fired Baby Artichokes. Image: Atlantis

The other can’t-miss is the Wood-Fired Baby Artichokes served with a Meyer lemon aioli.

From there you can go in any direction you please. The menu is full of fresh seafood options from Crispy Buttermilk Calamari, Steamed Manilla Clams and Shrimp Tacos. For Asian fare, order up the Crispy Bao Buns served with Asian slaw or the Asian BBQ Pork Ribs with a plum ponzu glaze.

From the Lamb Meatballs to the Grass Fed Beef Sliders, every cut of meat is high in quality, and the preparation is only rivaled by presentation as each dish is finished with little touches that make it special.

This time of year, I highly recommend the Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Ravioli, as well, served with sage butter. Get it as a half order to pair with other plates or go for the full order as an entrée. These soft ravioli pillows are filled with a light puree that feels appropriate for holiday fare.

If a collection of appetizers isn’t your specialty, you can choose from a line-up of wood-fired flatbreads instead, including Caramelized Onion and Applewood Bacon, Wild Mushroom, Pepperoni or a chef’s special (changes daily). These bad boys are big enough to share but also small enough to feed a hungry appetite, and the cheese melts expertly over the crispy crust, creating the perfect bed for an assortment of toppings.

Last but not least, don’t forget the drinks. Happy hour isn’t complete without a glass of vino, a cold beer or a craft cocktail.

Bistro’s signature cocktails specialize in earthy flavors and inventive combinations that boast bitters and shrubs, lavender and guava. For something flavorful, try the Spiced Pear Mule, a rendition of a classic mule made with ginger beer, spiced pear brandy, Tahoe Blue vodka and fresh lime. For something floral, order a Lavender Lemon Drop, concocted with a base of Tahoe Blue vodka plus lavender syrup, lemon juice and lavender bitters. And for something bold, opt for The Golden Monarch a gin drink featuring Aperol, spiced Mandarin shrub and orange bitters.

Details

In person: 3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, inside Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Online: https://atlantiscasino.com/dining/bistro-napa

Call: (775) 335-4539

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.