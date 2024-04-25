46.2 F
Sparks allocates $1.5 million for rental assistance to 300 residents

The City of Sparks spent $1.5 million on rental assistance for the 2024 fiscal year. The assistance helps about 300 Sparks residents. Under a law passed during the 82nd Session of the Nevada Legislature, the city received money from the state to help qualified Sparks residents with rental assistance.

The city developed two programs to help Sparks residents. The Eviction Prevention Rental Assistance Program helps protect households facing eviction due to financial hardship or emergencies. The Senior Short-Term Rental Assistance Program offers those 62 years or older up to $500 per month for six months if they cannot pay rent due to rent increases or financial hardships.  

Both programs are administered through the Reno Housing Authority.

“We were able to help approximately 300 residents with an average payment of about $4,600,” Sparks Housing Specialist Amy Jones said. 

The city is no longer accepting rental assistance applications but anticipates receiving an additional $1.5 million from the state for the next fiscal year.

“Should the city receive that funding, we will once again be able to accept rental assistance applications beginning July 1, 2024,” Jones said.

