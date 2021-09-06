VIDEO: Man formed with synchronized drones at unofficial Burning Man gathering

Burning Man’s nascent years were organically formed, unregulated and more sparsely attended than what the festival has become.

As Burning Man’s popularity grew, the Black Rock Desert event became a multimillion dollar enterprise drawing 70,000 people to the remote Nevada desert playa.

But the event has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. That hasn’t stopped thousands from making the trek to the playa anyway.

An estimated 20,000 people attended this year’s event. Since it was unpermitted, the Bureau of Land Management announced numerous restrictions — including the prohibition of fire and flames. But the restrictions failed to dissuade attendees.

Rather than a man burning on Saturday, dozens of drones were synchronized in the shape of the traditional burning man. Watch the video below captured by Tom Cares on Facebook.

“Since my first time at Burning Man, I’ve been in awe of the creativity and resourcefulness of this community,” Cares said.