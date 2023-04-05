49.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

New plaintiffs sign on to lawsuit against BLM over Gerlach geothermal project

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Gerlach, a travel stop on the southwest edge of the Black Rock Desert. Photo: Sydney Martinez / Travel Nevada.
Gerlach, a travel stop on the southwest edge of the Black Rock Desert. Photo: Sydney Martinez / Travel Nevada.

New plaintiffs have joined Burning Man and others in a lawsuit seeking to prevent a geothermal project near Gerlach.

The new co-plaintiffs are the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe, the Gerlach Preservation Society and several local residents. 

“With the close proximity of the proposed geothermal facilities to the Summit Lake Paiute Indian Reservation, the Tribe has serious concerns about this project overall, and how rushed the approval process has been,” said Summit Lake Paiute Chairwoman Randi Lone Eagle.

The groups said they are concerned that the Bureau of Land Management ignored public comments and did not consider the full scope of impacts before approving the project, a complaint that is common against the federal agency, including at the Thacker Pass project north of Winnemucca. 

“We are greatly troubled by the potential water and natural resource impacts, and the possible negative effects on our historic lands. Government consultation with our Tribe through this process was inadequate, and the cycle of exploitative practices in the name of energy generation must stop,” Lone Eagle said in a statement to the news media.

Gerlach residents and Burning Man co-founders Will Roger Peterson and Nanci Peterson said they joined the lawsuit out of concern for natural resources, wildlife habitat and tourism. The proposed project would be the first geothermal plant built next to a rural community, they said.

“This is the right project, but it’s in the wrong place,” said Dave Cooper, a Gerlach resident who also recently joined the lawsuit. “If fully developed, this geothermal project has the potential to be larger than the town, dominate the landscape, and cause significant long-term adverse impacts to the quality of life and property in this unincorporated community.”

Ormat Technologies, the geothermal company proposing exploration for the project, which would include 13 geothermal wells, as well as associated development, previously pushed back against those suing to stop the project.

“Burning Man’s fear campaign ignores the numerous benefits of geothermal exploration,” the company said in a press statement in January. “Should Ormat eventually develop a power plant, not only would it generate 100% renewable energy, it would also bring to the Gerlach community new jobs and enhanced infrastructure, including new roads, power lines, telecommunication, and municipal water systems.”

The amended complaint was filed by the Burning Man Project on April 3 in federal court.

“Ormat made a conscious decision to prevent public comment on construction of the inevitable geothermal plant and power lines by narrowly defining the purpose and need for the action to only the initial confirmation phase of the Project,” the lawsuit notes. 

Ormat representatives did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Rodeo Foundation’s Andriola to fill vacant commission seat

Government 0
Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday appointed Clara Andriola to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Washoe Board of County Commissioners. Andriola, a Republican, is a more than thirty-year resident of Reno and for the past eight years has been executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation

Special Olympics Nevada appoints Natasha Mosby as Clinical Consultant for New Mindset Matters program (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Special Olympics Nevada announces the appointment of Natasha Mosby as clinical consultant for its new Mindset Matters program.

Weed growers say they’re overtaxed under Nevada scheme

Business 0
Nevada’s marijuana growers say they are being overtaxed and on the brink of going out of business, thanks to a tax formula that relies on the state’s calculation of the fair market value of a pound of cannabis, rather than its actual wholesale price.

Popular

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

County commissioners vote down Cares Campus improvements

Government 0
Progress on development at the Nevada Cares Campus hit a snag Tuesday during Washoe County’s Board of County Commission meeting. 

Council hears updates on UNR, code enforcement and business licenses

Business 0
Reno City Council members on Wednesday directed city staff to update portions of city code to streamline and clean up portions dealing with code enforcement and privileged business licenses. The council also got an update on UNR.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC