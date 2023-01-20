SUBSCRIBE
13.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
FeaturedNewsArts & Entertainment

Ormat pushes back against Burning Man after lawsuit against BLM 

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Gerlach, a travel stop on the southwest edge of the Black Rock Desert. Photo: Sydney Martinez / Travel Nevada.
Gerlach, a travel stop on the southwest edge of the Black Rock Desert. Photo: Sydney Martinez / Travel Nevada.

Geothermal company Ormat Technologies this week punched back at Burning Man. Ormat officials said the arts organization, which hosts the annual Burning Man festival at Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management and is making false claims, stoking fears and misleading the public over a geothermal exploration project near Gerlach.

“The false claim that Ormat will drill 20 exploration wells and generate 900 days of noise from drilling is based on a misunderstanding of process, policy, and financial feasibility,” Ormat officials said in a statement to the news media. 

“Burning Man’s fear campaign ignores the numerous benefits of geothermal exploration. Should Ormat eventually develop a power plant, not only would it generate 100% renewable energy, it would also bring to the Gerlach community new jobs and enhanced infrastructure, including new roads, power lines, telecommunication, and municipal water systems.”

Ormat operates geothermal plants in south Reno and one outside of Gerlach.

Burning Man’s attorney told the Nevada Current last week they sued BLM because Burning Man’s concerns had not been addressed.

“After participating in the public process and seeing no movement on our concerns, we filed this lawsuit to help ensure the impacts from the proposed project are minimized, and that Ormat is a good corporate citizen in this environmentally sensitive, economically vulnerable area of Northern Nevada,” said Burning Man Project’s General Counsel Adam Belsky.

Ormat this week, however, accused Burning Man of hypocrisy. It cited Burning Man’s 2019 post on Medium that emphasized an environmental sustainability roadmap and the organization’s use of renewable technologies.

“Instead of prioritizing these goals, the Burning Man Project has chosen to expend its resources on a lawsuit at odds with their simultaneous promotion of a permanent off-grid community that would itself forever change the town character,” Ormat officials said. “Ormat is confident that BLM’s comprehensive review process and approval will be upheld in the litigation.”

Burning Man did not respond to a request for comment. Friends of Nevada Wildness and Friends of Black Rock High Rock also oppose the Ormat project.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

Education 0
The annual Cattlemen's Update crisscrossed the state to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect Nevada’s cattle industry.

PHOTOS: ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ debuts at Reno Little Theater

Arts & Entertainment 0
Photos by Bob Conrad Reno Little Theater’s latest production, an...

TMWA to explore new contract for board legal counsel

Government 0
During a board of directors meeting for the Truckee Meadows Water Authority on Wednesday, the future of the board's legal representation was questioned. 

Popular

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Reno Earth Day organizers call it quits

Arts & Entertainment 0
The organization that hosts Reno’s annual Earth Day celebration since 2012 has dissolved and will not be hosting the 2023 event.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC