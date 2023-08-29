62.1 F
Photos: Reno Bike Project matches burners with bikes

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Nearly 2,000 bicycles are headed to the playa thanks to the Reno Bike Project. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
By Cesar Lopez

More than 1,700 bicycles are headed to the Black Rock Desert thanks to the Reno Bike Project. The nonprofit has been, for years, providing locals and visitors with human-powered vehicles to traverse the playa during the Burning Man festival. 

The base price for the bikes is $100 each.

This year, 1,500 bikes were sold via online reservations, and more than 200 more were sold to those walking into the bike warehouse on the way to Burning Man.

About 40% of the Reno Bike Project’s revenue is made for the year this week.

View photos below of happy customers.

Burning Man Bikes – Human Playa Vehicles
