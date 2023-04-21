63.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Ormat employees, supporters criticize county commission over permit denial

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Black Rock Desert. BLM image.
Black Rock Desert. BLM image.

Ormat employees and supporters, a week after the Washoe County Board of Commissioners denied the company’s permit to drill test wells at Gerlach, came to this week’s commission meeting to object to Ormat’s permit denial.

They said the decision, which was made in a 3 to 2 vote, was shortsighted. Ormat refused last week to respond to a request for comment from This Is Reno, but its employees had plenty to say during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.

“What you heard last Tuesday … was not germane to the administrative permit before you,” Ormat’s Paul Thomsen said. “I don’t have time to refute all the misguided Burning Man talking points regarding a facility that does not exist, a facility that has not been designed and a facility that we don’t know will ever exist.”

He added that the BLM’s environmental assessment, which took more than two years, involved Gerlach residents and mitigated any potential negative impacts for test well drilling.

Scott Nichols, also with Ormat, said geothermal is the most environmentally friendly renewable energy source able to be developed here but faces a disproportionate amount of opposition. 

“Drilling has been done at Gerlach for over 10 years,” he said. “It’s not been regular. It’s been very intermittent, and that intermittent drilling will continue as we develop these resources in the future.”

Nichols said the permit denial was “a 180-degree turn [from where] we’re looking at going as a country.” 

They asked for a reconsideration of the decision, but Assistant District Attorney Nate Edwards said the decision to deny the permit stands. Ormat will have to sue to seek a different outcome.

Gerlach residents and the Burning Man project opposed the project and have filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management.

Other county actions

Provided by county staff and edited by This Is Reno.

Washoe County Budget Manager Lori Cooke presented the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget with estimated appropriations of just over $1 billion. The budget represents the commissioners’ goals for fiscal sustainability (regionalization of emergency dispatch services), economic impacts, net zero carbon emissions by 2050, affordable housing and vulnerable populations, and innovative services (equity and improved elections system). 

“This is the year we’re choosing to invest in our employees,” County Manager Eric Brown said. “As you know we conducted the Korn Ferry compensation study, and the centerpiece of what we would like to do in the year ahead is to focus on getting our compensation administration right. In addition to that, we are following your guidance on other strategic priorities, most notably voters. There’s money in this budget to address the voter registration system that needs to be replaced.” 

The final budget adoption will be scheduled for the board’s May 16 meeting.  

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

The watering down of history: Professor warns about the distortion or denial of the HolocaustThe watering down of history:

Culture & History 0
Jan Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian professor of history, issued a warning from his presentation at Tuesday’s Day of Remembrance 2023 in Reno that individuals and groups as well as governments are using distortion and denial to rewrite the Holocaust’s history.

REMSA Health announces the promotion of two long-standing employees

Sponsored 0
REMSA Health announces the promotion of Josh Duffy to procurement manager, and Todd Kerfoot to senior manager of Emergency Management Services (EMS) Operations.

Here’s the state of play on election bills being considered by Nevada legislators

Election 2022 0
Since the 2020 presidential election, a slew of proposals and actions that were based on conspiracy theories around alleged, and unfounded, mass voter fraud were put forward in Nevada in an attempt to drastically alter the election process and shape election results.

Popular

Reno Iron Works ordered to stop construction next to SPCA animal shelter

Courts & Crime 0
Reno Iron Works on Wednesday was ordered to stop work on its new facility next to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter on Spectrum Boulevard.

Former sheriff’s sergeant pleads not guilty to multiple felony charges

Courts & Crime 0
Former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges, including bigamy.

First NV gas plant in 15 years gets expedited approval, customers likely to get the bill

Business 0
Nevada regulators have approved an NV Energy plan to build a natural gas-fired power plant they say will help address system reliability as weather grows more extreme and unpredictable across the region.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC