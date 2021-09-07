Enter One Nevada’s Up, Up and Away Early Pay Giveaway (sponsored)

You could win $1,000!

One Nevada Credit Union is giving Great Reno Balloon Race attendees a chance to double their pay up to $1,000 at this year’s event to elevate excitement for their new Early Payroll service. One Nevada will host the Up, Up and Away Early Pay Giveaway at the Great Reno Balloon Race Sept. 10 – 12 at Rancho San Rafael Park.

Attendees can enter the drawing at the event by visiting the One Nevada booth and finding the One Nevada balloon-themed QR Code signs hidden in plain sight. After discovering the QR Code signs, participants can use their smartphone camera to scan the QR Code and then submit an entry form on their phone for a chance to win. The winner will be announced on Monday, Sept. 13, and will receive a match of one week’s gross pay up to $1,000.

“With Early Payroll and direct deposit at One Nevada, you get access to your paycheck up to two days early. We wanted to get the community excited about this new program, so we’re giving away the chance to double your payday,” said Lisa Jansen, Assistant Vice President Community Engagement. “It’s easy to enter. Just visit the One Nevada booth or find the One Nevada balloon-themed QR codes at the balloon race, scan, and bam, you could be a winner.”

Visit One Nevada’s booth at the Great Reno Balloon Race for official drawing rules and to enter.

To learn more about Early Payroll, visithttps://onenevada.org/earlypay/.

