Griswold Challenge holiday light decorating contest starts Thursday (sponsored)

The Griswold Challenge, presented by One Nevada Credit Union, returns to Downtown Sparks this week at 39 North Pole Village holiday light festival with five teams competing for holly-jolly bragging rights and cash prizes.

The fiercely competitive light decorating contest inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a People’s Choice contest where event attendees pick the winners. The first-place winner will take home $500 and a Clark Griswold Award trophy; the second-place winner will receive $250 and a Cousin Eddie Award trophy.

The contest starts each night at dusk. Visit the One Nevada voting booth to vote for the best light display. The winners will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8:00 p.m. Competing teams this year include Donor West, Etevel, Emptier of Chivalry and Steel, Sons and Daughters of Erin, and NPSG Global.

Griswold Challenge contestants aren’t the only ones that can win prizes at 39 North Pole Village this year. Event attendees are also invited to participate in a Photo Scavenger Hunt for an opportunity to win a $200 Visa gift card. The scavenger hunt list will be posted at the event.

To enter, find the items on the list at 39 North Pole Village and share a picture of each item with the hashtag #OneNevadaScavHunt22 on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages. Each item on the scavenger hunt list is worth one entry into the random drawing. The winner will be announced on December 8. For more information and official scavenger hunt rules, visit onenevada.org/OneNevadaScavHunt22.

39 North Pole Village

December 1 – December 3

Victorian Square Plaza – Downtown Sparks

FREE admission

39NorthDowntown.com

