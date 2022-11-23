Five tips to beat the inflation Grinch this holiday season (sponsored)

With inflation feeling like the Grinch in everyone’s holiday story this year, more Nevadans are worried about money and planning a restrained approach to holiday spending. One Nevada Credit Union wants to help you stress less with financial tips to make the most of your holiday season.

Here are five ways you can save this holiday season:

1. Create a list of all your holiday expenses, and check it twice

Your holiday season should start with a plan. Before you hit the mall or all your favorite online retailers, sit down and draw up a complete list of every holiday expense you can anticipate. Include all gifts, holiday décor, travel expenses, charitable donations, and food costs. This is the best time to cut out non-essentials and trim your list to save money.

2. Determine how much you can spend

Once you have all of your expenses written out, add up the list and determine what amount you will spend this holiday season. Build a reasonable budget for all your holiday shopping. This year pay attention to prices because inflation could be a budget buster if you’re not paying close attention. Review your budget frequently as you do your holiday shopping to make sure you’re on track.

3. Shop early

It’s always a good idea to make a plan and shop early in the season so holiday pressure and crowds don’t cause you to make hasty purchasing decisions you might regret. This year, many retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon, have rolled out their holiday sales earlier than ever. It’s starting to look like Black Friday begins on Halloween. Take advantage of sales events to help you save on your holiday gifts.

4. Watch for Green Monday Markdowns

The second Monday of December is known as Green Monday. It’s the day when last-minute shoppers can find some of the best deals and get their last-minute holiday shopping done. The second Monday of December falls on December 12 this year and we’re expecting it to be the biggest sales day of the month. Store and online discounts tend to be similar to what we experience on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Don’t let the sense of urgency push you into going over budget. Set aside some budget and use Green Monday as an opportunity to buy last-minute gifts that are can’t-miss deals.

5. Gift Cards

Stick with your budget and give gift cards. You can even use cash-back rewards to earn them at no cost if you plan ahead. Gift cards are great because they’re easy to shop for, budgeted, and always appreciated by the receiver.

Don’t let the squeeze of inflation and financial stress ruin your holiday cheer this year. Follow the One Nevada tips to keep your spending down and your finances intact.

