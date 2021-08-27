The Children’s Cabinet raised $517,000 during the annual Art of Childhood fundraiser (sponsored)

August is always such an important month for The Children’s Cabinet as they celebrate their clients and the work of their amazing staff while raising funds for vital programming during Art of Childhood. This year, Art of Childhood was back in person after going virtual last year, while keeping many virtual elements.

Hosted August 20, 2021, at Rancharrah, Art of Childhood included a live raffle drawing, a live and silent auction, and Fund-A-Need all through a secure, online bidding platform, the silent auction was open to all bidders including those still at home.

The Children’s Cabinet raised $134,400 for the free family counseling program, the Fund-A-Need. In total, the event raised $517,000 through sponsorships, Fund-A-Need, auctions, and raffle ticket sales.

During the event, two families talked about the family counseling program and the benefit it had on their lives, which is the reason The Children’s Cabinet continues to be dedicated to providing care, education, and counseling services for more than 11,000 families each year. Allison Ortiz and Jennifer Hicks shared their personal stories of their time as clients of the organization as well as the milestones they have reached thanks to the wraparound support from the organization.

Photographed during the VIP reception at Art of Childhood, The Children’s Cabinet’s annual gala is Stephanie Kruse, recipient of the 2021 Dixie May Philanthropy Award with Mary Ann-Brown and Suzanne Bartone.

The Cabinet’s free family counseling program is open to any family or young adult up to 24 years of age. The Children’s Cabinet is the only non-profit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

The Children’s Cabinet also honored long-time supporter Stephanie Kruse with the 2021 Dixie May Philanthropy Award. Kruse has demonstrated long-time commitment and support to The Children’s Cabinet, and the community. The Dixie May Award was established in 2012 to honor Dixie May, and others like her, who demonstrate a tremendous spirit of community giving to care for children and to ensure their health, well-being, recreation, and education – Stephanie is all this and more!

Established in Reno in 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet offers a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, and work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families. For more information about the organization or the programs offered, visit www.childrenscabinet.org

