Reno Phil welcomes new board members (sponsored)

The Reno Phil is pleased to announce the appointments of four new board members to the organization.

“Our board of directors are dedicated volunteers and community leaders who provide invaluable insight, knowledge and skills to the Reno Phil,” said Reno Phil President & CEO, Tim Young. “We are excited to welcome our new board members who will help us fulfill our mission.”

Albert R. Leeis Director of Equity, Belonging and Student Life at the Yale University School of Music after nine years as Associate Professor of Voice and Opera at the University of Nevada, Reno. With degrees from the University of Connecticut, The Juilliard School, and Florida State University, he has made a career as a classical vocalist in opera, oratorio, recital, and liturgical music. Dr. Lee is a featured soloist on a recording of works by Pulitzer Prize winning composer, George Walker on Albany Records singing musical settings of the Walt Whitman poem “When lilacs last in dooryard bloomed,” a poem written as an elegy to Abraham Lincoln after his assassination. He was a featured speaker in UNR’s TEDx event with a TedTalk sharing his thoughts on the National Anthem titled “When I Sing the Anthem.” Dr. Lee draws inspiration from the literary works of Langston Hughes as well as his unique artistic, spiritual, and personal journey from childhood to his current life as an international performer and college professor.

Andy Bomberger,CPCE, Director of Sales for Whitney Peak Hotel is a recognized leader in multiple facets of the meetings & events industry. A UNLV Rebel with aBachelor’sDegree in Hotel Management, he returned to his roots in Reno, NV and currently works for the first non-smoking and non-gaming, luxury boutique hotel in downtown Reno area.

Andy currently serves as the chapter president for the National Association for Catering & Events (NACE) Reno-Tahoe Chapter, after having held numerous roles both in Las Vegas and nationally. He donates time and advocates for local and national non-profits, including serving on the boardof the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), and now the Reno Philharmonic Board of Trustees.

Amy Barthelis the Fine Arts Coordinator and Music Supervisor for the Washoe County School District. Barthel oversees approximately 200 music, visual arts, and theater teachers and advocates for quality fine arts education for all 62,000 students in the district. Prior to becoming the Fine Arts Coordinator, she was the music instructional coach, mentor, and an elementary music teacher. Amy and her husband Dan are Co-Directors of the Lake Tahoe Music Camp, a week-long summer camp offered through the University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts. Prior to becoming Camp Director, Amy was on staff at LTMC, first as a junior counselor and then as a flute instructor. She has been involved with the camp since 2001. Barthel earned both her Master of Educational Leadership and Bachelor of Music Education degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno. Amy has served as a Washoe Zone Representative and Professional Development Conference Chair for the Nevada Music Educators Association, is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Orff Schulwerk Association, was the fundraising chair for the Sierra Nevada Children’s Choir, and most recently is on the Reno Philharmonic Education Committee. Amy previously played the flute and piccolo with the Reno Wind Symphony and Reno Municipal Band and currently plays with the Reno Pops Orchestra.

Jackie Kane has had extensive experience in a wide variety of for profit, nonprofit and endowmentboards over the last 40 years, as well as being the President of a large Fortune 500 Foundation for 8years. She has been on the Board of Directors of Comerica Bank since 2008 and chairs the Nominating,Governance and Compensation Committee. In addition, Jackie is on the Board of Directors of the DoorCounty YMCA and the Door County YMCA Endowment Board. She led the five year Strategic Planningand Implementation process and is a member of the CEO Succession Planning Committee. Jackie was an Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs for The Clorox Company, a Senior VicePresident responsible for Corporate Human Resources, Leadership and Strategic Change at HewlettPackard and a Senior Vice President responsible for Corporate and Investment Bank HumanResources at Bank of America.



Jackie and her husband created the Jackie and Steve Kane Charitable Trust and have given back to the communities in which they have lived and worked. This included the establishment of the Steve and Jackie Kane Condor exhibit and Recovery Center at the Oakland Zoo whose primary purpose is to serve as a tool for teaching conservation to underserved youth. She and her husband have named the Jackie and Steve Kane Theater for the Third Avenue PlayWorks in Door County, WI.



She has received numerous honors over the years including the San Francisco Business Times Bay Area’s Most Influential Women in Business for four straight years and is now honored as a Forever Influential Woman in Business. She was identified by Human Resources Executive Magazine as one of the 25 most powerful women in HR and received the first Bank of America Leadership Award. Jackie served on the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Cornell University Human Resources Steering Committee. Jackie holds a BS in Management from DePaul University and an advanced continuing education degree from the University of Michigan.

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit renophil.com.

