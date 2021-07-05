fbpx
Entertainment

Five events to check out this week: July 5, 2021

By ThisIsReno
Laura Thomas at work on her entry, "Industrial Sunflower Gaze." Thomas traveled all the way from Denver to participate. "It’s easy to do something beautiful, something trendy. I feel it’s my job to encourage people to see things a different way,” said Thomas of her work.
Theater is coming back, food trucks are hitting the streets and yes, wildfires can be a health risk. It’s also Artown, meaning there are a bunch of arts events and exhibits all over Reno. Here are five other events to check out this week.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

  1. Science Exploration Camp. Great Basin Naturalists at Galena Visitor Center summer camps provide quality outdoor experiences that emphasize environmental science and physical activity foster creativity and promote STEM education and environmental stewardship. Link for information.
  2. Feed the Camel. Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. Link for information.
  3. Wildfire Smoke and Health. University of Nevada, Reno Extension presents the sixth session of their virtual Living With Fire series, highlighting what you need to know to deal with wildfires in the West. Link for information.
  4. “Occupant” at Restless Artists Theatre Company. In this comedy/drama, unapologetically flamboyant, New York sculptor Louise Nevelson’s life is explored. It’s a touching, humorous, and honest tribute to a woman who was a pioneer for free-thinking females everywhere, but also stood strongly on her own as one of the 20th century’s greatest artistic minds. Link for information.
  5. Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival. Artists of all skills levels are invited to participate in this fun-filled celebration of art, music and life July 9-11. Link for information.
