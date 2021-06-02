RNO adds flight to Charlotte

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) added yet another flight to the region, connecting Reno to North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

The non-stop, seasonal flight is via American Airlines and continues daily through Oct. 6, 2021. The initial two months of flights depart at 8 p.m. from CLT and from 10:43 p.m. from RNO. Airport officials said they’ll switch to early morning departures on Aug. 17.

The new flight is the first time Reno has been connected to Charlotte. It’s one of several new destinations for the airport.

Brian Kulpin, chief public affairs officer for the RTAA, recently told This Is Renothat the airport is recovering from the pandemic more quickly than many other major airportsand is expected to be serving 24 or 25 destinations by Labor Day.

In late May, RNO officials said the airport was expected to be so busy that parking was limited and travelers were advised to be dropped at the airport by a friend or family member or via taxi or rideshare.

For more information on RNO’s new flights and destinations, go tohttps://go.renoairport.com/