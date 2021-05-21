Travelers: Plan for crowded parking, concourses at RNO

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is getting busier since adding more destinations than it’s ever had.

As a result, officials are expecting parking challenges and longer lines in ticketing and at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

The Reno Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) recommends travelers obtain a ride to drop them off at RNO rather than parking their vehicles, starting this weekend.

“Get dropped off by a friend, relative, Uber, Lyft or a taxi. If you must park your car, allow extra travel time to follow the signs for overflow parking. Expect delays going through the TSA screening process and at some concessions,” the RTAA advised in a statement.

Brian Kulpin, chief public affairs officer for the RTAA, recently told This Is Reno that the airport is recovering from the pandemic more quickly than many other major airports and is expected to be serving 24 or 25 destinations by Labor Day.

“Pent up travel demand from the pandemic, and a very strong airport recovery, means a more crowded airport,” the RTAA said. “In the long term, the airport is analyzing additional parking areas, an expanded ticket lobby and new concourses as our airport and region continue to grow.”

For more information on RNO’s new flights and destinations, go to https://go.renoairport.com.