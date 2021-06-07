Local residential community teams with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue to offer residents safety tips for National Home Safety Month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Local residential community, Standard Management Company, is partnering with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TFMPD) throughout Nevada to recognize National Home Safety Month. During the month of June, TFMPD will offer a list of housing safety tips to all residents to ensure home safety for families and individuals living in SMC’s residential communities can be applied to all Nevada residents.

Home safety month is recognized from June 1 to June 30. All Standard Management properties in both Reno and Las Vegas will be participating.

This annual awareness seeks to raise efforts about home safety and ensure residents take the necessary precautions. One of Nevada’s fire-rescue services, TMFPD, will provide safety tips to prevent fires, shocks and burns that can occur when electrical systems and devices are not handled and maintained properly.

“Our team strives to keep our communities and staff safe by offering residents the appropriate precautions they need for safety,” said Kristina Stanley, Area Manager for Reno-Sparks. “We are grateful to be teaming up with a fire-rescue team to help us make these practices and safety tips more available and applicable.”

