Five events to check out this week: June 28, 2021

Reno is in full-scale summer events season, with festivals including Artown and the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival coming up quickly. Here’s a look at five other events to check out this week.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

Let’s Discover STEM, a virtual series. This seven-week virtual series helps parents to create and encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities for kids. Link for information. Só Sol at Lazy 5 Summer Series. Washoe County Parks hosts free weekly Wednesday night concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park off Pyramid Way in Spanish Springs. In addition to music, the event features local organizations and food trucks. Link for information. Food Truck Fridays. Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday at Idlewild Park. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. Link for information. Shirley’s Farmers’ Markets, at The Village Shops on California Avenue and at Tamarack Junction in south Reno. A weekly farmers’ market including farm fresh produce, specialty foods, arts/crafts, local business. Link for information. American Salute – July 4th with the Reno Phil. Head to Rancho San Rafael Park July 3 or 4 for a musical salute to Independence Day. Link for information.