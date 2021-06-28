Five events to check out this week: June 28, 2021

Reno is in full-scale summer events season, with festivals including Artown and the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival coming up quickly. Here’s a look at five other events to check out this week.
Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.
- Let’s Discover STEM, a virtual series. This seven-week virtual series helps parents to create and encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities for kids. Link for information.
- Só Sol at Lazy 5 Summer Series. Washoe County Parks hosts free weekly Wednesday night concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park off Pyramid Way in Spanish Springs. In addition to music, the event features local organizations and food trucks. Link for information.
- Food Truck Fridays. Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday at Idlewild Park. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. Link for information.
- Shirley’s Farmers’ Markets, at The Village Shops on California Avenue and at Tamarack Junction in south Reno. A weekly farmers’ market including farm fresh produce, specialty foods, arts/crafts, local business. Link for information.
- American Salute – July 4th with the Reno Phil. Head to Rancho San Rafael Park July 3 or 4 for a musical salute to Independence Day. Link for information.
