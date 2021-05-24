Five events to check out this week: May 24, 2021

More events, both in-person and virtual, are on the This Is Reno event calendar, and a three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend is on the horizon. Here are five local events to check out.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

1. Laser workshop for teens. This is one of a series of art workshops offered by the generator for members and non-members. Link to information.

2. “A Breath of Fresh Art” Exhibit, presented by Sierra Watercolor Society. Multiple days and times for this free exhibit. Link to information.

3. Sister Sanctuary, a bi-monthly Reno women’s circle. Hosted every other Wednesday evening at River School Farm. Link to information.

4. Alumni Book Club: Summer Read. The Nevada Alumni Book Club is an online community where alumni can connect with each other and enjoy books from a range of genres. There is no cost to participate – you just have to get a copy of the book to enjoy. If you haven’t signed up you can do so online to join in on the conversation. Link to information.

5. John Kay of Steppenwolf in a seated dinner event. Tickets are sold by the table for this event at Virginia Street Brewhouse. In 1967, Kay formed Steppenwolf, which quickly became one of the world’s foremost rock n’ roll bands releasing such standards as “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride”, songs which catapulted the band into international prominence and which today stand amongst Rock’s most indelible anthems. Link to information.