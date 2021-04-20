Fire protection district launches ‘Community Connect’

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has launched Community Connect, an online application aimed at improving service to residents and businesses in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District service area.

The application focuses on protecting residents and their property during an incident or major disaster. Community Connect allows people to share critical information about their household that would help assist firefighters, paramedics and other emergency service personnel.

Examples could include indicating someone has mobility issues or is bedridden, if oxygen is used in the home, number of people and pets on premises, gate codes, and whether hazardous material is kept on the property.

“The more information we have at the time of an emergency, the more efficiently and effectively we can serve our residents,” Fire Chief Charles Moore said in a statement. “We encourage our residents to sign up today.”

Community Connect is also available for business owners and managers. By giving first responders access to critical documents, such as evacuation procedures, occupant rosters and hazardous material lists, fire officials said they’ll be able to better serve businesses during emergency situations.

Designated contacts at properties who join the program will receive alerts via text message when emergency crews are dispatched to the building address.

Community Connect is voluntary and information is kept confidential. People can individually decide which information they are comfortable sharing when creating a profile.

To learn more about the program with TMFPD, which serves unincorporated Washoe County, and to create a profile, visit tmfpd.us/communityconnect.

The Reno Fire Department started Community Connect about a year ago. Those in the Reno city limits can sign up at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/nv-reno.



