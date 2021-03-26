fbpx
Waste Management to offer free household hazardous waste disposal

By ThisIsReno
spray paint cans
Spray paint cans. Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

Waste Management residential customers should soon see a voucher in their mailbox for free household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal. Reno customers’ vouchers will arrive in April, and those in Sparks and unincorporated Washoe County will receive theirs in May.

Vouchers will be sent inside the Waste Management bill, or for e-bill customers, they’ll arrive as a postcard. Scroll down to view a sample voucher.

The vouchers provide free disposal of up to a 5-foot by 8-foot cargo trailer of HHW materials, which includes items such as paint, batteries, bulbs, pesticides and other similar items. Program rules are included on the vouchers.

Disposal items will be accepted at GrayMar Environmental, located at 13203 S. Virginia St. Residents must make an appointment via the company’s website, www.graymarenvironmental.com before dropping off their items.

Source: Waste Management

