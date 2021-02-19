fbpx
Home > News > WM to intermittently close transfer station on East Commercial Row
News

WM to intermittently close transfer station on East Commercial Row

By Carla O'Day
Waste Management transfer station. Image: Bob Conrad
The Waste Management transfer station in central Reno will be closed to the public occasionally through mid April due to maintenance.

The facility at 1390 E. Commercial Row is scheduled to be closed Feb. 26-28, March 5-12, March 22-26, March 29-April 2, April 8-11, April 15-18.

The public is being asked to plan trips accordingly.

The Stead transfer station at 13890 Mt. Anderson St. and the Lockwood Landfill, 2700 E. Mustang Road, will remain open. Hours at Stead are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Lockwood is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Call 775-329-8822 or visit https://www.wm.com/location/nevada/northern-nevada/washoecounty/index.jsp for more information.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

