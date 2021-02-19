WM to intermittently close transfer station on East Commercial Row

The Waste Management transfer station in central Reno will be closed to the public occasionally through mid April due to maintenance.



The facility at 1390 E. Commercial Row is scheduled to be closed Feb. 26-28, March 5-12, March 22-26, March 29-April 2, April 8-11, April 15-18.



The public is being asked to plan trips accordingly.



The Stead transfer station at 13890 Mt. Anderson St. and the Lockwood Landfill, 2700 E. Mustang Road, will remain open. Hours at Stead are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Lockwood is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



Call 775-329-8822 or visit https://www.wm.com/location/nevada/northern-nevada/washoecounty/index.jsp for more information.

