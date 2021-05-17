Waste Management hiring event scheduled for May 21 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Featured positions include CDL drivers, technicians and route managers in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Incline Village

Waste Management (WM) in Reno is hosting their annual Career Day – a hiring event opportunity that seeks to fill several positions including drivers, technicians and route managers across North America. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, WM’s business has been resilient and is seeking to fill several positions.

WHAT:

Waste Management’s (WM) annual Career Day is the prime opportunity for qualified candidates to register for a virtual with hiring managers and potentially walk out with a same day offer to start their career with the WM family.

WHEN:

During this one-day virtual hiring event, the company will interview to immediately fill CDL driver, heavy equipment technician, diesel mechanic, route manager, spotter and parts specialist career opportunities.

Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Virtual Interview. Visit wm.com/WMCareerDay for more information.

HOW:

Candidates are encouraged to apply beforehand, and if qualified, will be scheduled for virtual interviews. Certified drivers and technicians can easily pre-register for WM Career Day at https://careers.wm.com/wmevents. Once on the website, candidates can search for job opportunities in their area and submit an online application in advance.

To pre-register, candidates can apply to any of the featured jobs. Candidates could be hired on the spot. Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

