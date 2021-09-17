Waste Management hosts CleanUp Day social media contest (sponsored)

Enter to win up to $3,000 of prizes from local businesses

Waste Management, a leading company in sustainable waste collection and management, is hosting a social media contest for National CleanUp Day on September 18, 2021.

Through the hashtag, #WMCleanUpDay, locals in Reno and Sparks will have the opportunity to enter to win prizes for cleaning up parks, streets and rivers on National CleanUp Day. Each post counts as an entry, and social media users can enter as many times as they want on any platform throughout the day. Posts can be Instagram feed posts and stories, Facebook timeline posts and stories, or Twitter posts. For an example of an entry, click here.

“A clean environment is crucial to a healthy community,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada PSS Manager. “This contest is a fun way for our community members to show a commitment to keeping Reno and Sparks clean while winning some great prizes.”

Prizes include up to $3,000 in gift cards from some of the area’s favorite upcycled retailers, as well as restaurants, coffee shops, bars and eateries. Participating places include The Nest, Coffeebar, Mari Chuy’s and Plato’s Closet.

Waste Management is also using the help of their Recycling Ambassadors to get the word out about the social media contest. The Recycling Ambassadors program was started earlier this year with a goal to help the community better understand the recycling process.

For more information about the Recycling Ambassadors Program, visitwww.RenoRecycles.com.

