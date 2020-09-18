fbpx
Home > Sponsored > Waste Management hosts 100 Days of Recycling social media campaign (sponsored)
Sponsored

Waste Management hosts 100 Days of Recycling social media campaign (sponsored)

By abbiagency
By abbiagency
plastic bottles for recycling
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

SPONSORED POST

So much has changed this year, but the rules for recycling correctly are still the same. With distance learning becoming the norm, and more school-aged children staying home during the daytime, Waste Management of Nevada has some fun ideas to help you and your family test your recycling skills at home and challenge your kids to learn the right way.

Each week through the end of October, the Waste Management of Northern Nevada’s Facebook page will have a new creative project for you and your child to work on together under a contest called Waste Management’s 100 Days of Recycling.

With recurring activities for children on social media, Waste Management will keep families involved in recycling. Activities range from creating artwork or science projects, to writing prompts on how to properly recycle, and virtual field trips to the landfill and transfer station. Each activity is aimed to teach the importance of recycling and how kids can get involved and help recycle. 

With each activity, users are encouraged to participate and submit photos of their families completing the activities. Each week, contest participants are entered to win prizes such as a package of passes to the Discovery Museum or a gift certificate to the Reno Puzzle Room.

Check the Waste Management of Northern Nevada’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wastemanagementnn each week to see the new prompt! Prompts are posted each Thursday and are open until the contest ends on October 30, 2020.  

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

abbiagency

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency with offices in Reno, Las Vegas and New York. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including North Lake Tahoe, Go Goleta and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust technology, economic development and public affairs divisions of the company. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

Related

WM eyes Mount Rose Highway as site for...

Recycle guide, free dump days help eliminate household...

Pedal-powered Residential Compost Pick-up Available in Central Reno

Reno Works Graduates 8 Out of Homelessness

Federal Judge Rules Against Small Haulers in Waste...

Have an Opinion About Waste Management? The City...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend