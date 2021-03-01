Sprouts grocery coming to Reno Public Market

A third location of the Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain is set to open May 12 at Reno Public Market, the revamped development replacing Shoppers Square in south Midtown.

The new location is 24,000 square feet and will offer the same amenities as other Sprouts stores—seasonal produce, meats and seafood, cheeses and a variety of health-minded foods—combined with the company’s focus on a farmers market experience.

A press release for the company said it plans to hire 110 full- and part-time workers to staff the store including managers, cashiers and clerks. Those jobs are posted online at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/.

The area’s two other Sprouts stores are located in south Reno on South Meadows Parkway and in Sparks on Disc Drive.

Reno Public Market, at the corner of South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane, is expected to be complete later this year. The $47 million development reimagines the old shopping center to include an art collective, cafes and boutiques, along with indoor and outdoor spaces.