Work continues on Reno Public Market

By Kylie Masznicz
Construction on the new Reno Public Market resumed recently after being closed down due to COVID-19. Image: Bob Conrad

Construction has continued at the future Reno Public Market, slated to be Reno’s newest one-stop market.

Residents are already buzzing with excitement about the $47 million Reno Public Market, which will include produce stands, fashion boutiques, and cafes. Community spaces are still being filled.

The marketplace is at the former site of Shopper’s Square near the northeast corner of South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane. Developers are reimagining portions of the old shopping center to integrate with new portions.

On June 30, an Art Collective area was announced as the newest addition to the project. It will be a two-story space with an outdoor area underneath a canopy. The Collective will also include open studio spaces, event and office spaces, galleries, classrooms and workshops, and private studio spaces on the upper level.

Reno Public Market is partnering with Firehouse Art Collective and Makers Paradise in Oakland and Berkeley to help make this concept come to life. Both organizations have a successful history of creating community art spaces and showcasing local artists.

Rick Casazza of Reno Public Market said, “The goal of this new venture is to help these businesses at Reno Public Market become successful through art, and to share arts and culture with the community as a whole.”

The new Art Collective space will be an opportunity for local artists to immerse themselves further into the Reno art community. Earlier this year, Reno Public Market also announced they were focused on entirely local food and drink vendors.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2021.

Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, where she studied English with a concentration in writing with a minor in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

