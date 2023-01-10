Reno Public Market is open for business

The long-awaited opening of Reno Public Market finally came on January 6 when Reno’s first food hall opened to the public, and many of its residents were there for the party.

For those who are not familiar, a food hall encompasses several eateries into one big location. The spaces typically feature a full bar, plus several stalls for varied restaurants. Many of the restaurants are catering companies and food trucks announcing their first brick and mortar. Others may be expanding into Reno for the first time.

While not every piece of the puzzle is complete—artist studios upstairs aren’t fully occupied yet and the two main restaurants (including FiftyFifty Brewing from Truckee) have yet to open—the majority of the businesses are fully operational.

So, what can you find at Reno Public Market? Tacos, loaded French fries, burgers, coffee, churros, Scandanavian food, Latin fare, crepes and more.

While it’s impossible to try it all at once, the idea is to come back again and again either on weekends with family and friends—the space is kid-friendly, too—or on your lunch breaks if you work nearby.

The biggest draw of food halls is the variety of fare in one space. There’s no need for everybody to agree on what they want for lunch (or dinner) because there’s something for everyone inside of RPM.

Want to know what’s at the market? Best to search out your own answers (or visit in person). The website lists flagship stores and several chains surrounding the food hall, but the full merchant list is not yet available online. Adding to the confusion, some tenants have changed since RPM started announcing them earlier this year.

What you can count on is this. Batch has a location inside of the market, serving its diet-friendly desserts including build-your-own whoopie pies that entice the youngest visitors as they step through the front doors.

And speaking of dessert, you’re bound to see patrons walking around with drizzled churros and cups topped with ice cream and the popular Mexican dessert. For V’s Churro Bar, the best advertisement is customers prancing about the food hall with their eye-catching fare.

Choose between standard churros and those drizzled with a chosen sauce (think chocolate syrup, sea salt caramel, lechera, condensed milk, strawberry and more). Then, pick your toppings. There’s everything from sprinkles and Oreo crumbles to fruity pebbles and coconut flakes.

Perhaps the most indulgent tastes are the signature sundaes, which combine a creative ice cream base with a decorated churro. For example, the Chocolate Lovers option uses an ice cream packed with Oreo crumbles and chocolate drizzle and a churro sprinkled with chocolate sauce and coated in Oreo dust. The Almond Blast is a Nutella and almond concoction finished with a churro donning the same ingredients.

Inside Reno Public Market. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

If you’re a fan of food trucks, you’ll be excited to hear many have landed a stall at RPM, including Burger NV, Wok & Roll, Bone Appetit Bar-b-Que Grill, Bite Me, Crepes & Craft and A La Parilla Latin Food. And that’s just the beginning.

Personally, we were excited to try Fuego Street Tacos at the market. We’ll warn you, the birria sells out (apparently, it’s very popular) but it’s also the most tempting item on the menu. Served in taco form, the beef dish comes with a side of consommé for dipping.

With not enough birria to go around, we settled for a carnitas burrito that did not disappoint. In fact, it’s one of the best burritos I’ve had in Reno. Stuffed with rice, beans, mild green salsa, cheese and your choice of meat inside of a fresh tortilla, it was certainly worth the wait. It also is among the more economical choices available.

We also grabbed some food from Bite Me, a loaded fry concept that serves over-the-top orders of French fries large enough to count as an entrée. The price point is high but indicates just how much you’ll get for your meal, running around $16-18.

Choose between signature menu items that include plenty of sauces and protein choices or build your own.

The steak here is sweet and offers a great balance to the salty fries. You can eat them dipped in ketchup, or choose from the list of other drizzles, with options as basic as ranch but also including a few aiolis.

Crepe & Craft serves up both sweet and savory options for diners. Or, you can have both. A standout for us has thanksgiving vibes written all over it.

Starting with a delectable crepe (like a thin pancake), it’s folded over oozing cranberry sauce, melty brie and slices of fresh and flavorful turkey before it’s topped with a healthy dose of pecans, where both the crunchy texture and nutty flavor compliment the rest of the dish.

If you’re looking for something outside of the box, stop over at Los Cipotes Salvadoran or A La Parrilla Latin Food.

For coffee, Main Yein Coffee Co. is serving it hot and cold, plus pastries. Morning Glory 775 will provide pressed juices, acai bowls and other healthful delights.

In addition to the food options, there’s a lot more to see at RPM. Wandering Wyld offers a local’s market where purveyors sell their wares on a rotating basis and the mainstage Faye’s promises to bring live entertainment.

An upstairs radio booth is one more way RPM is supporting both the arts and the community.

Dining is expansive, but the market does get busy. Choose from a seat at the bar where you can catch football playoffs while throwing back a few cocktails (like the No Name Prickly Pear), dine at one of the lower-level tables or head upstairs where you’ll have a birds eye view of the action.

The market is open to visitors already, but a grand opening celebration is still to come. Mark your calendars for January 20-22. Until then, keep the hours in mind. RPM is closed on Tuesdays, but open the other six days of the week, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.