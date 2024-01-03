‘Bachata Brunch’ gets people dancing at Reno Public Market (photos)

Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. The dancing event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

“Come celebrate the tropical sound, culture and vibes of bachata music … and get introduced to [the] music,” said organizer Mo Ayala.

Ayala said bachata music “allows listeners to immerse themselves in rhythmic and emotional nuances, making it a popular choice for dancing.”

Free beginner-level dance lessons are courtesy of The Reno Empire Dance Studio. The event is open to the public.