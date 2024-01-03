40.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsNews

‘Bachata Brunch’ gets people dancing at Reno Public Market (photos)

By: Cesar Lopez

Date:

Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.

Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. The dancing event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

“Come celebrate the tropical sound, culture and vibes of bachata music … and get introduced to [the] music,” said organizer Mo Ayala. 

Ayala said bachata music “allows listeners to immerse themselves in rhythmic and emotional nuances, making it a popular choice for dancing.” 

Free beginner-level dance lessons are courtesy of The Reno Empire Dance Studio. The event is open to the public.

Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Sierra Event Group, along with the Reno Empire, hosts “Bachata Brunch” each Sunday at Reno Public Market. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez is from Reno and is an award-winning street photographer. He is also a co-host for the podcast and radio show, Up in the Mix. He gets his inspiration from his travels and his love of music.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC