CVS at Reno Public Market updates offerings in a new store (sponsored)

The new space has a drive-up window and HealthHub Minute Clinic on-site.

Reno Public Market, Reno’s former Shoppers Square being transformed into a reimagined community shopping space, announces the reopening of the CVS drug store in its new location at the development. The drug store downsized from 27,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet and added a drive-up window. The new CVS will also feature a CVS HealthHub Minute Clinic, with on-site medical care facilities.

After 59 years in the same building, the drug store relocated to another space within the Reno Public Market development. As the drug store industry evolved to smaller store formats, drive-up lanes and pick-up windows, CVS became increasingly eager to provide these offerings for local shoppers. What is now CVS opened as Skagg’s Drugs in 1962, and along the way was rebranded as Osco Drugs and then Sav-On Drugs before CVS acquired the company 10 years ago and gave it the CVS name.

“The CVS drug store has been a cornerstone of the shopping center for decades,” said Rick Casazza, Reno Public Market Partner. “We are proud to include the store in our redevelopment plan for Reno’s Public Market to continue serving Reno locals, with the addition of clinic and drive-up options.”

The Reno Public Market property has been in Casazza family ownership for nearly a century. Casazza himself worked for Skagg’s Drugs while in high school and college, and has seen the drug store evolve over the years to continue serving the needs of shoppers. The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, April 25 to celebrate the reopening.

Along with CVS, Cold Stone Creamery recently reopened in its new location at Reno Public Market, and Port of Subs will follow soon after. Sprouts Farmers Market will join Reno Public Market in the coming weeks with its grand opening on May 12.

For more information on Reno Public Market, visit renopublicmarket.com. To learn more about Foothill Partners, visit foothillpartners.com.

