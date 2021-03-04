RTC RAPID service to University begins Saturday

Extended service aboard the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s RAPID Virginia Line begins Saturday, March 6, two days ahead of the official launch. Additionally, RTC said it will offer free rides on the RAPID Virginia Line through March 19.

The extension of RAPID service along the Virginia Street corridor connects the Virginia Line in Midtown to the university via five new RAPID transit stations. The southern terminus of the route is at Meadowood Mall.

RTC said the RAPID Virginia Line is its highest ridership route in the entire transit system. It was designed with features that allow for faster travel along Virginia Street with fewer stops than traditional bus routes. Those features include stops about every half mile, raised-level boarding platforms to speed passengers getting on and off buses, 10-minute headways between buses, some dedicated bus lanes, and bus communication with traffic signals to keep the route on schedule.

The $90 million project, which was funded with fuel and sales tax revenues and federal funds, was completed under budget and ahead of schedule according to a statement from RTC.

In addition to the new transit stops, RTC made further improvements along the line, including:

Sidewalk improvements

A roundabout on Virginia Street at the entrance to the University West Stadium Parking Complex

Restriping of portions of Virginia Street, reducing two lanes of traffic in each direction to one along with one shared bus/bicycle lane in each direction

Planting of 280 trees within the corridor

More information about the Virginia Street Project is online at VirginiaStreetProject.com

Source: Regional Transportation Commission