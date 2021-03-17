RTC offers free rides for COVID-19 vaccination

Starting Monday, March 22, individuals who need transportation to get their COVID-19 vaccination can get a free ride from the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County.

The free rides will be offered on RTC’s RIDE, FlexRIDE and ACCESS trips to vaccination locations. RTC said this service will work best for appointments with a pick-up and drop-off location; it won’t work for drive-through vaccine appointments.

To take advantage of the free transportation, riders should show the driver proof of their vaccine appointment when boarding, such as a confirmation text, email or printout.

For appointments at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, individuals should enter the site through Gate 4 on Sutro Street and speak with a site volunteer to arrange for the vaccine.

Details on accessing each of RTC’s services for vaccine appointment transportation are below. RTC also reminds passengers that social distancing and mask requirements are in place according to federal law, implemented earlier this year.

RIDE

Visit rtcwashoe.com, or call RTC Customer Service at 775-348-RIDE.

FlexRIDE

For FlexRIDE services within existing FlexRIDE areas, including Sparks/Spanish Springs, the North Valleys, or Somersett/Verdi, download the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE App or call 775-335-0035.

ACCESS

ACCESS-eligible clients can book a trip by calling 775-348-5438, but must book 1-3 days in advance of their appointment.

Source: Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County