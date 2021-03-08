Greater Nevada recognizes community heroes with new benefits program (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) and its wholly owned subsidiary Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) have introduced a new program designed to give back to frontline workers and other community heroes who have continued to give their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Community Heroes Program offers special benefits to professionals in the healthcare, first responder, law enforcement, education and military fields.

“With what we have all endured during these challenging times, it is difficult to imagine where we would be if not for the extraordinary efforts and unwavering commitment of these professionals,” said GNCU President and CEO Wally Murray. “They work tirelessly to ensure our wellbeing, educate our loved ones, and protect us from natural disasters and man-made miseries, often standing in harm’s way on behalf of us all while doing so. And it cannot go unnoticed that their dedication often extracts a high toll on them personally. They embody the best of the human spirit and we owe them far more than our sincerest gratitude; we should also work to ease the personal burdens of those who devote their lives to helping others. That is precisely what we are seeking to do through our Community Heroes Program.”

Benefits offered to community heroes include a checking account bonus, waived fees, deferred payments on certain loans, a donation on their behalf to a charitable organization dedicated to their profession, and others.

For more information and full program details, visit GNCU.org/Heroes.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.