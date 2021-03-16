Greater Nevada Credit Union announces board of directors at 72nd annual meeting (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Members and staff gather virtually to commemorate 72 years in business and recognize long-standing members

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) held its 72nd annual meeting virtually on Tuesday, March 9, to commemorate an historic year for the credit union, announce the results of their Board of Directors election, give voice to members and recognize those who have held membership at the credit union for 35 years.

At the meeting, Secretary Jon Steele and Treasurer Travis Lee were re-elected to serve in their respective positions. Steele is a managing member of Steele & Associates, LLC and GNCU member since 1997. Lee is a testing & training and release manager with the state of Nevada and a GNCU member since 2011.

The rest of the Board of Directors are:

Chairman Bill Arensdorf, a member since 1972 and retired director for fiscal accountability for the Nevada Department of Education

Vice Chair Rob Joiner, a member since 1984 and associate with Nevada Premier Commercial

Director Marsha Burgess, a member since 1975 and retired CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union

Director Barbara Byington, a member since 1983 and retired Douglas County assessor.

Director Paul Richey, a member since 1979 and retired business manager

GNCU’s Board of Directors is comprised of member-volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise to the betterment of the credit union and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) and Greater Nevada Insurance (GNI).

In 2020, another 182 members surpassed the 35-year milestone, joining the ranks of 1,844 other members, with each receiving a customized gift and the thanks of the credit union for their long-standing dedication and loyalty.

A full copy of GNCU’s 2020 annual report listing the credit union’s accomplishments, community giving and financial reports may be viewed at www.gncu.org/2020-annual-report.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 78,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.3 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is the USDA Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

