Wounded deputy plays again in Reno Phil virtual concert this weekend (sponsored)

Reno Phil offers free virtual concert to first responders & healthcare workers in honor of Sgt Johnny Lenz returning to the stage.

Sgt Johnny Lenz of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, who is also a cellist in the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, was shot in the line of duty in December of 2020. In honor of Johnny’s recovery and the heroic work of those that saved his life, the Reno Phil is offering free virtual streaming access for first responders and healthcare workers to the upcoming virtual concert, Flirting with Melodies, streaming on February 27 & 28, 2021.

This performance will be the first time Lenz has performed with the Reno Phil since the shooting occurred. All healthcare workers and first responders are invited to please visit our website to fill out a brief form and receive access information directly to your email. Due to the virtual nature of this performance, there is no limit to how many individuals can receive free access so the Reno Phil asks that you share this information with friends and family.

The form “Free Tickets for Heroes” can be found here.

“The musicians of the Reno Phil are a close-knit family so Johnny’s injury was a tremendous shock to everyone” said Reno Phil CEO, Tim Young. “It has been overwhelming to watch the support from the community of first responders and healthcare workers throughout his recovery. Through their efforts Johnny will return to the orchestra this month, and we want to give back to those who have assisted him in his journey back to the cello section.”

The Reno Phil will also host 30 friends, colleagues and family members of Lenz’ at the Pioneer Center for the Performing arts for the performance to welcome him back to the stage and prepare for the return of in-person audiences next fall.

The performance will feature two marimbas (Eric Middleton & Carol Colwell) performing a world premiere performance of Julie Spencer’s Tree Song and two incredibly romantic, lush and melodic works- Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Four Novelettes and Suk’s Serenade. Tickets are $25 per household (or viewing device).

To view more information about the upcoming performance, click HERE.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

