The Reno Phil celebrates being ‘Home for the Holidays’ with a virtual performance (sponsored)

The Reno Phil is still bringing the holiday cheer this December.The Reno Phil’s “Spiritof the SeasonHome for the Holidays”will feature classic holiday tunes such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah,” plus many others,all performed by the Reno Phil Orchestra and local performance groups.

The live stream concert event will be presented by multiple smaller ensembles to meet the current restrictions on gathering size and will be performed without a live audience.

There will be two live stream premiere show times, Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 PM or Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2:00 PM. The concert will be livestreamed to ticket holders through a unique access link available for purchase for only $25.

Beginning Dec. 7, the concert will be available on-demand to be viewed anytime during the month of December.

Thislivestream concert eventwill feature performers from the Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus joined by artists from Note-able Music Therapy Services, Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble, Fascinating Rhythm, and more. The concert is family friendly and a wonderful tradition to start the holiday season.

“COVID has certainly been a strange time for performing artists,” said Jason Altieri, Associate Conductor of the Reno Phil. “The holidays remind us how important it is to be together and I’m so glad that we were able to put something together that families can enjoy safely from the comfort of their homes.

“Spirit of the Season is an important holiday tradition for so many, and this year is no different! I can’t wait to show you what we’ve put together for you.”

To view the more information about the upcoming performance, click here.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

