Reno Phil’s live-streamed concert “Dare We Dance” available on demand (sponsored)

This past weekend, the Reno Philharmonic presented a livestream virtual concert, “Dare We Dance?”

Dance artist L. Martina Young joined the Reno Phil Orchestra for Saint-Saens’ The Swan, in the virtual fall concert, called “Dare We Dance?” The performance featured Principal Cellist Peter Lenz and Principal Harpist Marina Roznitovsky Oster on Claude Debussy’s Sacred and Profane Dances; Osvaldo Goijov’s Last Round; and Jennifer Higdon’s Dance Card.

The performance is available to purchase on demand through Nov. 15. Visit https://www.renophil.com/event/dare-we-dance/2020-11-07/ to purchase.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers,visit RenoPhil.com

