Reno Phil to require proof of full vaccination and masks to attend upcoming indoor concerts at the Pioneer Center (sponsored)

The Reno Phil will require proof of full vaccination for all audience members, staff and artists at Reno Phil presented concerts at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts beginning October 1, 2021. The Reno Phil will also follow the guidelines of the Washoe County Health District, which currently requires masks to be worn indoors.

“We are looking forward to inviting the community back to the Pioneer to enjoy the music of the Phil with the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff and volunteers our first priority” stated Tim Young, Reno Phil President and CEO. “We are making this collective effort to ensure safe performances for everyone, and to put the pandemic behind us as soon as possible.”

To ensure the health and well-being of its audience members, staff, and community, the Reno Phil has put the following safeguards in place for Classix concerts this fall: all attendees (age 3 and up) will be required to wear a mask; attendees must proof of vaccination or a negative test, and staff and musicians will be required to be vaccinated and will wear masks at the concert (note that the wind & brass players will not be masked on stage).

All Reno Phil concert attendees (age 3 and up) at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Center will be required to provide proof of vaccination and identification upon arrival at every performance, or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time). Self-administered tests (like an at-home kit from a drugstore) will also be accepted.



Proof includes one of the following:

A photo of the attendee’s CDC vaccination card as a separate document

A photo of the attendee’s CDC vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of full vaccination from a healthcare provider

Documentation of a negative COVID test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time)

CDC Vaccination card (which includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of COVID-19 vaccine provided, and date the second dose was administered (or single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), which must be at least two weeks prior to the concert date)



Antigen tests administered by an official testing center and self-administered tests will be accepted

These policies are in accordance with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. These precautions will remain in place as long as the Washoe County transmission rate is above 8% and will be re-evaluated on a per-concert basis.

Refunds are available on all tickets to accommodate those not willing or able to meet these new requirements. Additionally, if patrons have tested positive for COVID-19, are waiting for COVID-19 test results, have COVID-19 symptoms, or if you have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 please stay home and request a refund prior to the show.

As these safety precautions are updated, you can find the latest information here.

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit renophil.com.

