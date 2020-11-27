Let Virginia City’s Christmas on the Comstock brighten your 2020 (sponsored)

A month-long holiday celebration in historic Virginia City, Nevada

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. – It’s no secret the world could use a little extra holiday cheer this year. Enter Virginia City, Nevada, home to Christmas on the Comstock, a monthlong celebration of the holiday season. Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, the historic mining town is offering a chance for families to lift holiday spirits and to bring a whole lot of joy. View complete details online with Virginia City’s Christmas on the Comstock interactive brochure, found at VisitVirginiaCityNV.com.

Virginia City reminds all visitors and residents to follow current state guidelines including practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

Surrounded in a historic Victorian setting that feels like a real-life Norman Rockwell Christmas painting, the merchant shops offer a fun local, shopping experience, along with two weekends of fireworks, the fun-filled Candy Cane Express and the new evening Train O’Lights Steam Train.

Believe Again – Christmas Cheer Shopping

Take the local shopping experience outside and to the wooden sidewalks of Virginia City and earn the chance to win one of two $500 shopping sprees. Simply spread Christmas Cheer by shopping in town – this includes purchases made at merchant stores, restaurants and saloons, as well as any donations made to the local museums. Many merchants are providing specials and deals all month long.

Take receipts to the Visitors Center or email receipts to [email protected]. For every $10 spent in town, earn one entry into the giveaway. Shop now through Dec. 20. Winners selected Dec. 21.

Christmas Lights and Holiday Fireworks

Virginia City is lighting up the town bright enough for Santa Claus to see from the North Pole. From the shops along C Street to the skies above the town, visitors and locals can take in the lights from the comfort of their own vehicles.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 5 p.m., drive through town and be a part of the light show by decorating your own vehicle, cruising C Street and taking in the decorated shops and building. Then, at 6 p.m. find a place to park and watch as the town shoots off fireworks in celebration of the season.

Help Virginia City select the best of the best by casting a vote for the business location with the best decorations. Submit online at VisitVirginiaCityNV.com.

Candy Cane Express: Nov. 27 to 29, Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bring the kids on a fun-filled adventure on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad. Get hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols and of course, get a candy cane. Tickets available online.

Virginia & Truckee Railroad Steam Train O’Lights: Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Experience a magical evening train ride on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad as the steam train lights up for the holidays. With bright Christmas lights bouncing off the train’s steam, it creates a powerful and enchanted visual that won’t soon be forgotten. This is new for 2020, but watch a video of the concept here. Tickets available online.

All visitors and residents are required to adhere to current State of Nevada guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing hands. Virginia City and its businesses have put in place extra precautions and measures to adhere to all current guidelines, however, these activities are subject to change based on the current environment.

Visit the online interactive brochure for a details and a list of offers and specials from town shops.

For more information on Virginia City visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com or call the Virginia City Tourism Commission at 775-847-7500.

A short 30-minute drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport takes visitors to one of the largest historic districts in the United States – Virginia City, Nevada. Come experience this mining “boomtown” as it was in the 1800’s. Step back in time while visiting the numerous historic buildings, saloons, churches and museums or take a mine tour or even ride a real steam train. The Comstock Adventure Passes offer the best value with discounted attraction packages. For lodging, event calendar or Comstock Adventure Passes, visit online or call 775-847-7500. The Visitor Information Center is located at 86 South C Street, Virginia City.

