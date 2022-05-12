Murder mystery by Piper’s Players (sponsored)

This weekend at Piper’s Opera House

Get your tickets today for a new murder mystery production brought to you by Piper’s Players, “Stone Cold Killer – A Jack Stone Mystery,” held at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City this weekend, May 13 to 15.

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Theatergoers will meet protagonist Jack Stone, recently kicked out of the New York precinct and now taking his turn as a private investigator. When a potential client ends up dead, Stone becomes the suspect and must quickly solve the mystery before he ends up in jail and the killer goes free.

This show is suitable for all ages. “Stone Cold Killer” is not an interactive play. Tickets are available from the Piper’s Opera House website.

