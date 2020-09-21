Truckee Meadows Fire hosts green waste collection days

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District will accept green waste for free at locations throughout the region during October and November. The goal of the events, according to a statement from the agency, is reduction of fires fuels and the promotion of defensible space.

“This season, we are stepping up our green waste collection efforts substantially and encouraging our residents to be prepared for wildfires by creating defensible space,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore. “This is a free event and a community service the fire district provides to our citizens in Washoe County.”

Defensible space is a buffer between a property and the vegetation on lands surrounding it. This defensible space can slow or stop the spread of wildfire, and is essential to protect firefighters defending homes.

Area residents can dispose of natural dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels at the collection events. Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush, and other woody vegetation. The sites will not accept household garbage and trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings and stumps with root balls. Tree stumps in excess of 8 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Items should also be loose; no bags or bagged waste will be accepted.

TMFPD’s Autumn Green Waste Collection Days will take place beginning at 9am until 5pm, weather permitting, on the following dates and locations: