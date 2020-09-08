Children’s Cabinet, REMSA promote infant sleep safety

The Children’s Cabinet is working with REMSA to offer free resources to parents of infants through the Cribs for Kids program as part of their mission to keep children safe. The resources are designed to prevent some of the more than 3,000 annual sudden unexplained infant deaths nationally, which include SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

Following the recommendations of nationally recognized organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Cribs for Kids program offers free Safe Sleep Parenting Classes from trained staff. Parents learn such basics of infant sleep as the ABCs, which stands for Alone, Back, and Crib, and how to create a safe sleeping environment for their babies.

“This is an important topic for new parents,” said Cristal Roldan, Cribs for Kids Coordinator at The Children’s Cabinet. “These classes go to support our mission at The Children’s Cabinet as we are dedicated to keeping children safe and we are happy to be able to offer this service to our community.”

Parents who complete the training receive a new kit that includes a sleep sack, pacifier, crib-fitted sheet, baby book and educational resources.

Interested parents should contact Cristal Roldan at 775-313-5099 or [email protected]. More information about The Children’s Cabinet and the services offered are online at www.childrenscabinet.org.